The name Two Tigers may not ring a bell in the nation’s music industry but for Oguro Ibos and Jimoh Abiodun Prince, the world is theirs to conquer musically.

Both graduates of the the famous Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state, Oguro Ibos alias Zilly Tiger and Jimoh Abiodun also known as Zeel Tiger, there is a much to expect from them in the years to come.

Their grip on the nation’s entertainment industry is underscored by the collaboration they had with a big name Jaywon a few years ago. With that unique collabo, more is fated to come the group’s way in the future.

Like most people in diverse fields, 2020 wasn’t the best of years for TwoTigers owing the impact of the global health challenge, COVID-19. Not only were they unable to crack their lyrics as they often do, the tigers couldn’t connect physically with their fans.

“2020 was good but not really too cool. Because we lost opportunities for many shows and interviews,” they recalled, even as they expressed optimism of the return of normalcy.

They have released such hits as conquer, shakara, more money and suwe, with a promise of more to come. Although, not resident in the country, doing music is a life they signed up since their days at the University campus.

Apart from music, the duo enjoy playing football at their spare time and are committee to churning out hits after hits for the delight of their teeming fans across the world.