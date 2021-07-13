Leading entertainment promotion brand in Nigeria, Evaloaded has said that the aim behind setting up is to ensure that budding talents get the attention that helps to grow their careers.

Part of what Evaloaded does is delivering of hot music, video, entertainment gist & news content on a daily basis to Nigerians home and abroad.

Accoring to the CEO of Evaloaded, Sam Adejo, the mission is to become the best online portal delivering impactful content and promoting young talents by getting them to the limelight.

“We inform on latest happenings, both entertainment, and information. We are 100 percent reliable, and report 100 percent real news, and the most entertaining Nigeria songs, videos, and so many more

“Nigerians find our platform useful, that’s why we’ve grown with organic traffic.

“In terms of promotion we have a team of experts. We’ve promoted contents for artists like Monique, Rex papi, Joshua Adere, Snow flakes, Canabia, Oche jonkings , Neon Adejo, Nene Olajide & lots more.”