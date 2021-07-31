By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Government, through the State Community and Social Development Agency has disbursed over 2.7 billion naira to fund 910 multi-sectorial, poverty reduction focused micro projects in 328 indigent Communities and Vulnerable Groups across the State.

Vanguard learned that the disbursement which underscores the sustained commitment of the state government towards poverty reduction has been for a period of 12 years (2009-2021).

General Manager of the Agency , Mr Fidel Udie said the success of the program so far was made possible by the tremendous support of successive government and particularly Sen. Ben Ayade administration who ensured that funds were made available to enable the Agency effectively conduct her operations.

He explained that on assumption of office as Governor in 2015, His Excellency Sen. Ayade, approved and released the needed 150 million naira government contribution to the Project adding that mid-2019 he also ensured the release of 0.5 percent monthly statutory deduction from the Local Government account to the Agency as provided in the amended law of the Agency.

According to him,this gave the state the status of state with the highest government support amongst the 27 participating states in the Project.

In June 2021, at the CSDP closeout ceremony in Abuja, the state government was recognized with awards for outstanding performance on the Project at different levels.

He further explained that the event which was organized by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Services in conjunction with the World Bank Project Task Team so Cross River coming tops in so many categories.

According to him ,the awards won were in four categories: The state came first position as the best performing state Agency with the highest number of poor communities supported by geopolitical zone (south-south).

Speaking further ,Udie disclosed that Cross River State had assisted 328 communities and vulnerable groups to implement 910 micro projects in various sectors across the state.

The state also came first as the state with highest government contribution nationally. The state government had contributed over 1.676 billion naira to the Agency within 12 years.

The funds were made available through the statutory releases and the 0.5 percent deduction from Local Government Councils.

He said ,that the third award was that of the state coming first on number of micro projects completed and in use as 99 percent of the 917 approved and funded micro projects were completed and currently in use while the forth award was the state coming second on number of highest number of micro projects in the environment sector.

Udie hinted that the state had disbursed 179.5 million naira to support the construction of 164 micro projects in the environment sector such as Ventilated Improved Toilet to discourage open defecation and the construction of drainages to reclaim land lost by erosion.

“The Cross River State Community and Social Development Agency would be one of the delivery unit of the Nigeria COVID 19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme built to commence in July, 2021.

“The breakdown of the Project implementation schedule shows that 36.46 percent of the funds amounting to 1.005 billion naira was disbursed by the Agency to support 215 micro projects in the education sector including;construction/rehabilitation and furnishing of classroom blocks, science laboratories, dormitories and teachers quarters.

“Also, 21.55 percent of the grants accounting for 594.4 million naira was disbursed to support 157 micro projects in the health sector including construction, furnishing and equipping of health post with staff quarters.

“In the water sector, 388.06 million naira representing 14 percent was disbursed as grants to support 154 micro projects such as construction of solar powered boreholes with reticulation.

“Also ,the environment sector, the Agency disbursed 179.5 million naira as grants accounting for 6.51 percent to support 164 micro projects such as construction of VIP toilet to discourage open defecation,” he stated .

Other micro projects included the construction of 123 mini bridges and culverts in the transport sector and the construction of several market stalls and skills centre in the socioeconomic sector while there were also micro projects supported in electricity and community housing sectors.