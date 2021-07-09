



I was deeply touched by her gift and visit when robbers attacked me last year — Priest



By Peter Duru

AT over 85, Mama Agatha Awua continued to squat in a decrepit home that was unbefitting for a human being to reside in. Where the woman, who lost her husband many years ago, used as a house has often been despised by neighbours, many of who described the place as only fit for animals such as pigs. But her story has changed! Although she did not bargain for the fortune that has beckoned on her, she had however done something symbolic that triggered the showers of blessings on her.



Last year, when armed robbers raided Saint Augustine Catholic Church Demekpe in Makurdi and carted away valuables from the Parish Priest, Reverend Father Solomon Ukeyima, a well-known philanthropist and benefactor, Mama Awua, packaged six fresh eggs and dropped for the priest and returned home. Like the widow in the Bible, she gave her mite and prayed for the priest to recover and return to his ecclesiastical work.



The priest was deeply touched by her gesture and began to plan on how to reciprocate her kind gesture. The priest decided to build a simple but comfortable house for the Octogenarian widow and that has been completed and handed over to her.

On Tuesday, Father Ukeyima formally handed over the new building to the widow to the amazement of many, including the beneficiary, who was left speechless as the keys were being handed over to her.



That surprise gift left the widow rolling on the floor, singing and thanking God for what He has used the priest to do for her and change her status and story. The one-bedroom house, which is fitted with a sitting room and kitchen, was constructed within five months by the donor. The donor, Father Ukeyima, said the widow’s gesture of visiting him with six eggs when he was attacked by armed robbers really touched him and made him to think of how to compensate the woman, who gave her ‘all’ to him.

Father Ukeyima said: “Nothing has touched me recently the way that mother touched me. That is why I went all out to get the mustard seed watered and now we can see the fruit.



“The long and short of it is that when I was robbed in the parish house late last year, Mama heard of it but she could not come immediately to see me because she was at the time sick.



Even at that, she does not live close to my parish. In fact, she is not a parishioner here; she lives far inside of Wadata, close to Nyongu. She said when she heard that thieves robbed me, she was pained. During her visit, she said that those responsible for the robbery actually robbed themselves and not me because of what I am doing for the people as a priest. She said even non-parishioners knew the sacrifices I am making for the people and that no sane person would come and rob me.



“ She said though she had nothing but she had a little thing for me. And as she spoke, she brought out six eggs in different polythene packs. And when I saw the eggs, I shouted and told her that the six eggs were equivalent of six chickens. We all laughed together and she said she was happy to see me laugh. At the end of her visit, I gave her transport fare as she was about leaving but she refused to accept it saying that since I was robbed she would not take money from me. I was touched because this is a woman who is so aged and cannot stand upright and moves about with the aid of a stick.



“But as she was leaving I called one of my staff to follow her in order to know where she came from because she told me that her house was just a stone throw when she refused the fare I gave her. Even when she was followed to her house it was discovered that she is not even from my parish. And when I visited her days later, I saw the long distance the women trekked with the aid of her stick to sympathize with me. I was moved to tears.”



An overjoyed Mama Awua, who hails from Agagbe in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, was short of words and could not believe that a small gift of six eggs from the depth of her heart could earn her a decent home from a priest. The octogenarian, who could not hold back tears, prayed for the priest, who for many years has been in the forefront of extending support to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and the less privileged in the state. “I cannot believe that this can happen in my lifetime. The priest is a true servant of God who God uses to bless and help the less-privileged.”

I will continue to pray for him and I urge all Nigerians to also pray for him because aside preaching the word of God, Father is also practicalizing the sermons and changing the lives of the less privileged like me. May God bless him,” she said in an emotion-laden voice.