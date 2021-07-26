By Luminous Jannamike

NOT less than four students of Bethel Baptist High School recently abducted by bandits in Kaduna on Monday night escaped from their captors’ den.

The four were among the 121 students abducted more than two weeks ago and taken to a forest in Zamfara State.

The Special Assistant on Media to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, who spoke with Vanguard , said the escapees returned on Monday night.

He said, “Four additional students have been recovered. They escaped from the camp of the bandits last night. So, we had 32 as at last night instead of 28.

“With the six that were earlier rescued, we now have 38 students out of the hands of the bandits from the 121 students kidnapped.

“We are now expecting 83 to be released. Thanks for all your support and prayers. Let the Fire keeps on burning on the altar till all the captives are freed in Jesus Name.”