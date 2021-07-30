By Titus Arigbabu

Back in March, a new foundation for Marketing Communications in Nigeria and Africa, in general, was unveiled. It came into public consciousness in the shape of AdCademy, the brainchild of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria in partnership with the globally renowned Henley Business School (HBS).

Conceived as a virtual hub and global creative and innovative marketing communications academy out of Nigeria to reconfigure the Marketing Communications landscape and groom the next crop of Marketing Communications professionals and entrepreneurs, the AdCademy debuted with a three-day inaugural masterclass in Brand Management and Marketing Communications.

“We are excited to launch the AAAN Academy with this masterclass in partnership with Henley Business School. AAAN is committed to ensuring that creatives from Nigeria and Africa remain competitive with their counterparts around the world,” AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko, said at the time.

Speakers at the masterclass were Moira Clark of Henley Business School, Adeyinka Aderoju, CEO, Market, Knowledge & Insight; Nnenna Onyewuchi, Director of Strategy, YBR; Femi Odugbemi, CEO, Zuri 24 Media; Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, CEO/Registrar, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and Udeme Ufot, CEO, SO&U.

The AdCademy-Henley Business School partnership is about to go notches higher with the second instalment of the masterclass holding, virtually, in August. The masterclass is open to participants such as advertising professionals and others with similar designations in other sectors such as banking, public service, blue-chip firms and other industries in agencies.

It is similarly open to young graduates and National Youth Corps Service members and

Marketing Communications undergraduates desirous of acquiring professional expertise.

Henley Business School’s formidable business curriculum among other things guarantees exposure to international perspectives and enables students to view things through systems thinking framework, as it blends theory with practice in a way that builds insightful business acumen.

Henley Business School Africa, with 15 campuses in Europe, Asia and Africa, has 7,000 students from 100 countries and an 80,000-strong alumni network across 160 countries.

It holds elite triple international accreditation. It was rated in 2017 by Economist as having the Number 1 business school alumni network in the world for the potential to network. It was also rated by the Financial Times in 2018 and 2020 as the top African-accredited business school in the world for executive education and is the first business school in Africa to be affiliated to the Latin American Council of Management Schools (CLADEA).

The need for top-tier professional education has never been as great as now, especially with the speed of evolution of the Marketing Communications landscape and the possibility of networking with influential stakeholders in the business.

With Henley Business School’s stature, the partnership with AdCademy is one with an enormous potential to reconfigure Africa’s Marketing Communications and business practice in general.

* Arigbabu, a Marketing Communications professional, writes from Lagos