Heineken has continued in its tradition to create even more engaging and exciting experiences for football fans around the world with the best entertainment in prestigious sports tournaments using its partnership as the official beer partner of UEFA EURO 2020.

The UEFA EURO 2020 one-month-long football fiesta is in its 60th anniversary. As a break from tradition, it is being hosted across 12 European cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, Munich, Rome, St Petersburg, and London.

Nigerian consumers and football fans will be thrilled to have an unforgettable viewing experience at the exclusive Heinekenfan park in Lagos during the final match between Italy and England this Sunday 11 July at 8:00 pm Nigerian time. Senior Brand Manager Heineken, Chinwe Greg-Egu, noted that the brand’s partnership with the European Championship had a significant impact beyond the continent.

“The European tournaments are followed around the world and we see the excitement from markets outside of this continent. Here in Nigeria, the tournament is followed passionately, our fans and consumers will no doubt have a feel of the thrilling football excitement just like the rest of the world courtesy of Heineken”.

“Heineken has enjoyed an unrivaled relationship with football fans through our sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League. We are excited to be able to build the relationship further with the UEFA EURO 2020 partnership, meaning we are involved in the leading European club and international football tournaments” she said.

The Heineken partnership with UEFA EURO 2020 complements the brand’s other unique global platforms that include the Rugby World Cup, Formula One, James Bond, and the UEFA Champions League. With the UEFA EURO 2020 partnership, the brand has created even more engaging experiences for its fans with the global “Enjoy the rivalry” campaign, which aims to encourage fans to watch alongside their rivals.

The campaign highlights how football can be so much better enjoyed alongside your rivals and with an ice-cold Heineken. After what’s been a year like no other, the Brand campaign positively celebrates fans coming back together again over a bottle of Heineken, with the campaign bringing to life relatable situations that rival football fans may experience during the tournament.

Vanguard News Nigeria