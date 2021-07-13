Odje Stephen

A student of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Odje Stephen of the Department of Medical Biochemistry, was on Sunday shot dead at about 9.30 p.m. by unknown gunmen on his way to Abraka to resume the 2020/2021 academic session.

According to sources, apart from Odje who lost his life during the attack that took place at Oria, a community that is less than 15 minutes drive to the university community, Mr. Divine Omajuwa of Geology Department and Miss Hamza Hussiena Jennifer of Pharmacology Department in DELSU who were also returning back to school were whisked away by the gunmen.

Reason why Odje was shot dead on the spot is still unknown.

Reacting to the ugly news, the University Management condemned in its entirety the gruesome murder of Mr. Odje Stephen and the kidnap of Divine and Jennifer.

A statement signed by the Dean, Students’ Affairs, Professor Chukwujindu Iwegbue, called on “the relevant security agencies and the general public to step up actions to ensure the immediate release and safe rescue of the kidnapped students,” adding that the perpetrators of this heinous crime against innocent students of the University must be brought to book.

The university also condoled with the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Student Union Government (SUG), DELSU, Abraka, has described as “horrifying and unacceptable” that students and the entire University community have become targets of attack, murder and kidnap by hoodlums parading the State.

Adding: “It is also painful to the entire student body that when such incidents occur, law enforcement agencies within and around the State have not done enough to bring the perpetrators to book.”

A statement signed by the SUG President, Comrade Mukolo Ogelenya Solomon, warned that the incidence “may lead to a breakdown of law and order within and around Abraka and its environs and the entire state in general if urgent steps are not taken to effect the immediate and unconditional release of the kidnapped victims.”

A 24-hour ultimatum was thus issued to all law enforcement agencies in the state to swing into action to effect the unconditional release of the kidnapped students, saying that “failure to do so will result to students’ unrest within Delta State University in particular and the entire state in general.”

Furthermore, the student leader on behalf of his government expressed condolence to the family of the slain student, the students of the Department of Medical Biochemistry and staff and students of the institution.

At the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the kidnapped students were still unknown.

When contacted, Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incidence, but said he does not have enough details yet.

Vanguard News Nigeria