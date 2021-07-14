By Emmanuel Elebeke

As mixed reactions continue to trail the non-constitution of a substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari, a group under the egies of the Ijaw Liberation Front (ILF) has advocated that the Chairman of the board which is the turn of Delta State to produce, should come from the Ijaw area of the state.



The group in a statement signed by its spokesman, Comrade Mathew Christopher, said its position was based their assertion on the fact that no Ijaw man from Delta state has held a sensitive post in the President Buhari led government since 2015 when he assumed office.



“All the ministers, board appointments, heads of agencies including the NDDC (Executive Director Project) have been from either Delta central (Urobho) or Delta North senatorial districts or other ethnic groups in Delta south like the Isokos and Itsekiri.



“The appointment of the chairman from Ijaw extraction in Delta state will provide a suiting balm for the people who have continuously supported the President Buhari led government.



“It is worthy of note that the Ijaw nation have credible sons and daughter who have distinguished themselves and are suitably qualified to hold such positions. Among the numerous names are two notable sons of Ijaw nation: Chief Dennis Otuaru and Dr. Edward Agbaiand.



“Dennis Otuaru as extensive knowledge of the issues facing the Niger Delta region. He is a Principal Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Aworowo Global Resources. A doctoral candidate of Comparative Politics and Development Studies in University of Benin, Nigeria.



“He has been a Member of Delta State Waterways Security Council among others. He Possesses excellent research, communication, political, business, social, analytical, strategic, public service and management skills.Edward Perekebina Agbai Ph.D has vast experience in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria with over twenty (20) years’ experiences. A seasoned technocrat who documented his experiences in oil and gas industry in his recently published book titled “travails: Memoir of a oil and gas field worker.”



“He has both local and international experiences in crisis situation as he spent most of his working life in the oil and gas fields of the Niger Delta. He is a Resource Partner with Smart Alliance Consulting Services Canada, Director of Research International Institute for African Scholars (IIAS) and the Canada Country Representative of the World Association of Academic Doctors (WAAD).



“He holds a PhD in Management with specialization Leadership & Organizational Change from the Walden University in USA. “Given the stakes and the present challenging times, the task requires a skilled, resourceful, committed, and responsible, progressive professional with significant industry experience (global and local) cutting across strategic management skills, with proven ability to improve the fortunes of the Niger Delta people with desired outcomes. This consensus-builder can help unite and rally a region under a shared vision,” the group said.