A Civil Society Organisation, Nigerian Advocates for Peace (NAP), has commended the military for proper training given to its pilots.



NAP in a press release signed by its convener, Dotun Akindelesaid Wednesday, said the recent safe return of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter pilot, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo is an indication that Pilots of NAF are well trained.

According to him, military aircraft are always the target of enemies all over the world, but it takes a well-trained Pilot to maneuver and return to safety.

He solicited support for the military in their bid to tackle insecurity in the country.

The statement reads, “Nigerians must appreciate God that our Sallah celebration has not been turned into mourning. We have a reason to celebrate the gallantry of Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo. He has shown what NAF pilots are trained to do.

“We heard how he successfully ejected from the aircraft, used the cover of darkness and his phone set for navigation, eluding several bandits’ strongholds as he maneuvered his way to a Nigerian Army Unit where he was finally rescued.

“We may not hear all our brother, Flt. Lt. Dairo went through, but it show that our Pilots are adequately equipped for exploits.

“NAP, therefore, appeals to all that National security is everybody’s business. We must all throw our hat into the ring at this particular time and ensure enemies of the country are defeated.

“We must also remember the sacrifices of our military personnel.”

