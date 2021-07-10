By Bashir Bello, Kano

In its bid to support less privileged and vulnerable persons, a Non-Governmental Organization, Dr. James King Foundation have on Saturday extended its medical outreach to inmates in the Kano Central Custodial Centre, Kurmawa.

The founder of the foundation, Dr. James King while speaking with newsmen at the facility, said that the foundation has a mandate of providing succour to the less privileged through conduct of free medical outreach and providing other supports.

Dr. King said it targets to give succour to between 500 to 600 inmates in the facility.

According to him, “This is the second time the foundation is extending such gesture to custodial facility, with the first being in 2017.

“We have also being to Kirikiri facility to conduct similar outbreak.

“Inmates were examined and treated of various conditions such as hypertension, ulcer, skin diseases, severe malaria and many other ailments,” Dr. King said.

He also said that in his entourage include various health professionals who have the passion to render pro bono health services to the less privileged.

Responding, Controller, Nigerian Correctional service, Kano State Command, Suleiman T. Suleiman commended the group for the kind gesture.

Suleiman represented by the officer-in-charge of the custodial centre, ACC Muazu Tukur who was visibly elated by the gesture called on other well-placed individuals in the society to borrow a leaf from the foundation.

Meanwhile, aside conducting free medical outreach to the beneficiaries, the foundation also donated drugs, food, water, soap and detergents to the inmates.