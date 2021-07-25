A women coalition, Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN), has cautioned the media against sensational Journalism in times of national crisis.

MUN stated this in reaction to an online report allegedly quoting the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor as saying that the Nigerian Armed Forces have not been able to holistically tackle the perennial issue of banditry and terrorism in the country, because personnel are not trained for such unconventional battle.

MUN in a press statement signed by its Publicity Secretary Hajia Salamatu Adebayo on Sunday, said the report is capable of inciting the government and people of the country against the military.

The group said the Nigerian military has in the past come out victorious against unconventional battles, and will continue to do so.

The coalition commended the press for its support so far and urged it to continue to uphold national interest.

It said: “We are not here to speak for the Nigerian military, but to solicit for understanding for all to come behind the military at this particular time in the history of our country.

“We counsel some sections of the press who are in a hurry to do their report, to verify such before going public.

“Our press should not serve as agent of those who are feeding on the current security challenges.

“As mothers, we have suffered loss of husbands and children, especially military personnel who are daily paying ultimate sacrifice for the unity and peace of our country. We must continue to support and not vilify them.”