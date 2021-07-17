Members of the new executive

Residents of Greenfield Estate, a bustling middle-class neighbourhood in the Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos, are all hopes-high, following the inauguration of a new executive team to pilot the affairs of the estate.

This was revealed through a statement recently made available to journalist over the weekend.

Arguably one of the biggest Community Development Association (CDAs) in the area, the estate is known for its large landmass, population, serenity, beauty and greenery. It is also a business hub of many flourishing plazas, hotels, offices and schools.

However, many factors have hampered the growth of many residents and businesses inside the estate; the biggest among which is poor power supply by the IKEDC (Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company), and insecurity.

Overtime, residents complained that most times they go for days and weeks without electricity even after paying the heavy bills sent to them by the electricity company.

It was in a bid to find solutions to these difficulties bedeviling the community that the community elected and inaugurated a new Greenfield Estate Executive Council led by Monday Akunna alongside his council members.

Speaking at their inauguration, Akunna affirmed that he was ready to face the daunting task of leading the affairs of the community, with his 10 point agenda.

In his agenda, he said he would ensure residents begin to enjoy at least 12 hours of power supply in a day, improve the security situation by making sure that all the boundaries in the estate are closed and sealed with barbed wires and gates.

“I want to ensure that the inter-lock in Greenfield Estate is continued until we tile all the roads in Greenfield Estate. I want to ensure that the people live in very good health. I have a health committee.

“I have a Sports committee that will be taking care of our sports so that soon maybe in less than six months, we might be coming out in the Premier League of Nigeria.

“We are creating a database. I have a Revenue committee, Electricity committee, and Special Duty Committee. This Special Duty will be working with me, giving me ideas. We have so many committees, 17 in all.”

He further explained that the committees were necessary in other to address all the major problems the estate was facing.