By Moses Nosike

It is no doubt in history that Nigeria gave birth to a man whose name will not be erased in the list of philanthropists who had touched lives globally. Late Prophet T.B Joshua left unforgettable legacy worthy of emulation in his 58 yearsof pilgrimage on earth. Though briefly, he was a man of the people with global influence.

Born on June 12, 1953 in Arigidi, Akoko, Ondo state, in the family of Pa Kolawole Balogun and Madam Folarin Aisha Adesiji Balogun, the soft spoken prophet, the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, a man with the heart of flesh, through his ministry on earth had travelled to many countries of the world before he bowed out on June 5, 2021.

Before his death, he had contributed socially, economically, developmentally both home and abroad in course of carrying out his ministry here. The environment became tourism attraction as foreign countries troop into Nigeria. Through his ministry many families were delivered from poverty and penury. Many widows and widowers refused to be consoled over his death having created a big vacuum.

His key charitable works:

Information available from the church authority revealed that in 2010, in response to the Haiti earthquake, T.B. Joshua chartered two cargo planes with relief materials and sent a team of doctors, nurses, engineers and workers and established a field hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti called “Clinique Emmanuel”. In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan devastated the Philippines. T.B. Joshua sent aid to Leyte Island. In 2014, USD100,000 donation was provided to the National Metropolitan Police Force in Colombia, and in the same year, USD50,000 was given to Ebola victims in Sierra Leone.

In 2015, victims of severe flooding and fire in Accra, Ghana received USD40,000, food and essential supplies. In 2016, a cargo plane was chartered to carry 20 tonnes of relief aid to the victims of the earthquake in Ecuador. Earthquake disaster relief provided in Mexico (2017) and Albania (2019). In 2020, provided COVID relief aid totaling an amount of hundreds of thousands of dollars to numerous people around the world who suffered from the economic fallout of the lockdowns including a 30million Naira donation to the Lagos State Government for COVID relief, while in 10 million Naira donated to IDP camp, Abuja to support Boko Haram displaced persons in Nigeria. USD150,000 donated for the restoration of the Parish Church of Bethlehem.

The above mentioned were few among numerous services to humanity T.B Joshua rendered before he went to answer his creator. It is not his fault, if he had lived further, he would have done more service to humanity. For the Bible asked, What is your life? It’s even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away. His Emmanuel TV launched in March 2006, through which The SCOAN’s services are broadcast live is a feat he achieved.

However, SCOAN has planned a week-long programme from July 5 to July 11, 2021 for his laying-to-rest activities tagged, ‘Celebrating The Life And Legacy of Prophet T.B Joshua.

Dr. Cary Tonge, (UK) a member of press and media committee of the church, Col. Aniboh Andy, Barr. Deji Olabinwonnu and Dr. Aluka Ugochi told the media in a press briefing how every plan for his buffeting burial has been concluded.