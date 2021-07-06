Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Tuesday expressed the determination of his administration to equip and reposition the Public Service.

He made the pledge in Damaturu during the inauguration of the seven newly-appointed Permanent Secretaries, members of Judicial Service Commission and member of Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission.

The governor urged the appointees to be guided by the code of ethics and to conduct themselves in conformity with the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office administered unto them.

“Let me assure you that this administration will continue to equip and reposition the Public Service to be more responsive for speedy and effective implementation of government policies and programmes.

“This is to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people,” he said.

He also appealed to them to be proactive in proffering fresh ideas and to build strong synergy with colleagues in the ministries and departments for efficient and effective service delivery.

Buni congratulated the appointees wishing them God’s support and guidance as they took on their new responsibilities.

The newly-appointed permanent secretaries are: Usman Bura, Ali Mustapha, Isa Bukar, Ajiya Musa, Audi Umaru, Abdullahi Abba and Hamidu Isa.

Those sworn in included Mr Yusuf Haladu, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaji and Alhaji Baba Gishiwari, all reappointed to serve for a second term as members of the Judicial Service Commission while Alhaji Gambo Jimbam would serve as a newly-appointed member.

At the ceremony Mr Lawan Abubakar was also sworn in as member, Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission.

