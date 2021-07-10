The long-awaited Benin Club, Golf Section (BCGS) Princess Habiibah Oyeghe Oyarekhua Lady Captain’s Day tees-off today.

The golf tournament being packaged by the Princess will attract top amateur golfers from various golf clubs across the country in honour of the lady captain whose exemplary contributions have changed the face of leadership in the club.

Speaking on the event, Princess Oyarekhua noted that there is time for everything and that this is the ideal time to host her sports-loving golfing friends and family to another historic Lady Captain’s Day in the club.

She added that though the tournament should have been hosted long ago, due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic that had claimed many lives globally. She noted that despite the pandemic, Saturday 10th July 2021 was the date ordained by God for her Lady Captain’s Day Tournament and she is indeed thankful.

However, some of the golfers anticipated at the event will include the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, Sec to Edo State Govt Osarodion Ogie Esq., Wife of the Dep Gov. Mrs. Maryann Philip Shaibu, Past Captains, Lady Golfers, the Swingin Suzies among others.

Furthermore, she revealed that the participants at the tournament would involve playing in the men’s and ladies singles, veteran and super veterans, while guests golfers would not be left out.

She assured of a hitch-free golf tournament with enough to eat and drink on the course while promising that trophies would be available for those who distinguished themselves and special awards to sponsors during her tenure as Lady Captain.

