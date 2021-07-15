President Muhammadu Buhari

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on Thursday, expressed hope that President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides would give him accurate information about Nigerians’ welfare, just as he urged the President to ameliorate the hardship faced by Nigerians, especially in the face of the high cost of food and commodities.

The monarch also took the President to task over insecurity in the country.

The Emir made the pleas when he received the President, who was at the palace to pay homage after commissioning the Kano-Kaduna rail project and the Dangi interchange under bridge road constructed by the Kano State government.

Emir Bayero said: “We are excited about your visit to the palace. We appreciate your visit to the palace from time to time, even during the time of the late Emir.

“We want to commend the President for the infrastructure development across the country, particularly those sited in Kano, just as the governor listed some of such projects despite the shortfalls in the global economy.

“We are hoping the presidential aides would continue to advise the President on the condition and wellbeing of the poor masses, especially in those aspects where he would need to be informed on certain developments for necessary action.

“This is a responsibility we need to discharge accordingly.

“We are calling on the President to look into various sectors of life and find ways of ameliorating the sufferings and hardships faced by the masses, especially in the areas of security, economy especially food and commodities.

“We often pray for divine intervention for our country. To the followers, we urged them to sustain constant prayers for the leaders and pray to God to heal our land from COVID-19 pandemic.

“We commend Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the giant strides developments in the state,” Emir Bayero said.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari commended Governor Ganduje for continuity in projects he inherited from the past government and initiating new ones.

