Gas explosion: Reps urge SON to withdraw, replace old cylinders from circulation

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Following the incessant gas explosion, the House of Representatives Wednesday urged the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) to design a strategy to regulate the use of old gas cylinders as well as enforce the withdrawal and replacement of expired gas cylinders from circulation.

The resolution was sequel to a motion titled “Need to Replace the Expired Cooking Gas Cylinders in Nigeria”, moved by Hon. Sergius Ose Ogun from Edo State at Wednesday plenary.

In his motion, Ogun noted that over 9 million people in Nigeria utilize Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for cooking and 90% of the LPG/cooking gas are contained in expired cylinders.

He also noted that the cylinders outlive their safety limits after 15 years and most cylinders in Nigeria are over 30 years old making them very dangerous for use.

He said “The non-testing and proliferation of expired gas cylinders currently in circulation

across the country.

“The need to invest in-cylinder operating plants and to have cylinder recycling plants as the community lacks cylinder plants.

“Investment in the local production of gas cylinders will allow for the affordable replacement of old/obsolete cylinders.

“The continued use of old cylinders can cause explosions especially in poorly controlled environments”.

The lawmaker said there had been numerous incidences of cooking gas explosions in Nigeria, a case in point, he said was the gas cylinder explosion in Anambra State in 2017, that led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Gas Resources to ensure implementation and report back to it within 4 weeks for further legislative action.

Vanguard News Nigeria