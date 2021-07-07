On the 27th of June 2021, at a few minutes into 6 pm, the Shell Hall of MUSON Centre Onikan, Lagos was filled with guests who had come to cheer and feed their spirits with laughter as they watched FunbiFunbi exercise his humor tact.

Funbi’s Bus is an Entertainment event crafted by Oluwafunmibi Samuel Olarinde popularly known as FunbiFunbi. FunbiFunbi is an energetic standup comedian, MC, and OAP.

He started his event in 2017 hosting various popular Comedians and Musicians on stage. This year’s edition was tagged ‘Funbi’s Bus-Surviving Lagos’, a performance of relatable stories surrounding entering buses in different parts of the world.

The event’s comeback after the lockdown impressively stood out, “aside for the high demand of tickets online, the presentation and setup were topnotch with supportive media partners. It gave me a feeling of ease and joy after a long time of not performing Comedy Shows,” FunbiFunbi said.

Due to the hiatus of social gatherings last year as a result of the pandemic, Funbi’s Bus “my Story” has been proponed for another edition, “I had planned to host the 3rd edition titled “My Story” last year but later decided to work on something different because of the Covid-19 so this year we agreed to do something everyone could relate with as regards to Surviving and Staying Safe. I am grateful to God and my wonderful team for making this edition great amidst Covid-19,” he said.

The event peaked with special performances by star comedian Seyilaw and artistes like Laycon, Blaqbonez, Spyro, DJ Nana, Olakira, and more.

Among other artistes that were present are; the mega rapper MI Abaga, AQ, Oberz, Bowjoint, Forever, Damola and many others.

The event was supported by Punto Fitness, Soundbuzzs, MTV BASE, HIPTV, AIT, NTA, NAIJA FM, BEAT FM, MAX FM, CITY FM, LAGOSTALKS FM, CLASSIC FM