The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday decorated the newly promoted seven officers in Ondo State Command to their new ranks.

Mr Ahmed Hassan, the State Sector Commander, while decorating the officers in Akure, urged them to be diligent and follow the ethics of their job.

Hassan also advised them to justify their new ranks.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, so, we expect that you will honour and respect the ethics of the job.

“We expect that as soon as you move to your new office, we expect to see the impact of your new ranks through new ideas and innovations,” Hassan said.

He urged officers that were not promoted not to see themselves as failures.

“I want to let those who could not meet up to their next ranks know that it’s not that you failed, but in every competition you must have first and the last.

“As I always tell you, you should take heart and exercise patience, because your own is coming, and very soon, you will be decorated to your new ranks,” he said.

Two of the promoted officers, Deputy Corp Commander Augustine Baiyegunhi and Okwara Okwara, appreciated God for counting them worthy to be among the officers promoted.

The duo, who promised to do their work accordingly, pleaded to those who were not promoted, to be focussed, and not to lose confidence in themselves.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two officers of the command moved from rank of Assistant Corp Commander (ACC) to Deputy Corp Commander (DCC), while two others moved from Chief Root Commander (CRC) to Assistant Corp Commander (ACC).

Two other officers moved from Superintendent Root Commander (SRC) to Chief Root Commander (CRC), and the other one was promoted to Superintendent Root Commander (SRC) from Root Commander (RC).

Vanguard News Nigeria