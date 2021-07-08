By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

Some inmates have escaped from the Jos Correctional Centre located within the busy area of Jos, the Plateau state capital.

It was gathered that the inmates escaped on Thursday as officials make frantic efforts to apprehend them.

It was also gathered that the escaped inmates are the same gang that overpowered Correctional centre officials while being taken to court in Barkin Ladi local government area sometime in 2020.

ALSO READ: Gunshots as 6 Imo lawmakers are suspended over ‘unparliamentary manners’

They were rearrested by men of Operation Safe Haven and handed over to the Correctional centre until this recent incident where they successfully escaped from custody.

The spokesman of the correctional centre, Geoffrey Longdien confirmed it saying “four inmates of the correctional centre escaped at the early hours of Thursday at the centre.

“Investigation is ongoing and after we got the full details of the incident, we shall brief the press. We are working at something, we will make the details known as soon as possible.”

Vanguard News Nigeria