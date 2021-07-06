…counsels FG to adopt Obasanjo’s approach

By Gabriel Ewepu

A nongovernmental and nonprofit making organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, Tuesday, expressed concern over Federal Government’s approach on handling secessionists’ agitations.

This was stated by the Founder and President, OLF, Patriot Patrick Eholor, while speaking on the need for the Buhari-led administration to adopt and apply former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s approach to secessionists’ agitations.

Eholor said: “Reading in between the lines, who are the real enemies of the government? The current leadership has been reiterating passionately about not letting any individual or group sabotage or perform any act that will make the government to fail.

“The officials have enveloped themselves with fear or psyches of a conspiracy from perceived enemies to sabotage the government. As cynical as it might sound ,there is need to evaluate the content and context of such insinuation.

“The insecurity and secessionists situation have placed weight and toll on the functioning of the government. The secessionists movement have been before the present administration and has been handled and managed with a high sense of diplomacy and passive approach.

“They felt they can increase momentum feeling they are close to succeeding if they go further by inciting violence. Their activities escalated to this point of heightened insecurity across the country.

“Two different approaches and leadership skills. It worked better with the former than the present on same issue.”

He further stated that, “The resources of government now expended so heavily on controlling the situation is worrisome because damage control is not economical. The losses are so high. In the same hand the start of the present leadership ushered in banditry, armed herdsmen and increased activities of the Boko Haram.”

He also alleged that, “On the invitation of the leadership the displaced Fulanis from the Central Africa Republic, CAR, came in and constituted the menace we now know as armed herdsmen and bandits. Causing and inflicting grave havoc and mayhem all over the country. There presence electrified the present insecurity so much.

“They have turned the country into a nightmare. The big question is who are the real enemies of the government? The ideological freedom and human rights activists or the criminal bandits and armed herdsmen kidnapping, raping and collecting ransoms. They also maim and kill Nigerians.

“Sparing the Nigeria Fulani herdsmen who have been plying their cattle business quietly, the invasion of the Fulanis from Central Africa Republic corrupted the indigenous Fulanis whose eyes have been opened to the lucrative kidnapping and banditry ventures.

“The heightened insecurity in the country is more as a result of the infiltration of the Fulanis from the Central Africa Republic than the secessionists. They are the real enemies of the government.

“To spend so much resources to bring back a secessionist leader, and asking the Muslim cleric to negotiate with the bandits, armed herdsmen and Boko Haram is very absurd and pathetic. ”

He also added that, “Protecting and negotiating with the real enemies of the government is an exposition of total lack of wisdom. For restoration of sustainable peace and development the real enemies must be rooted out. The truth must prevail.”