Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has pledged to resolve perennial farmer/herder clashes across the state.

He however vowed to bring the perpetrators to book to end such crises.

Fintiri stated this when he led service commanders, traditional rulers, and some top government officials to one of the affected villages to broker peace between the two parties on Tuesday in Demsa Local Government Area.

Farmers and herders in Sabon Layi Community of Demsa local government area of the state have been misunderstanding, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has vowed to bring the perpetrators to book

Fintiri stated this when he led service commanders, traditional rulers and some top government officials to the village to broker peace between the two parties on Tuesday in Demsa LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a clash occurred on July 9, between farmers and herders which left one person with injury.

No live was lost as the situation was brought under control by the government.

Fintiri commiserated with the community, assuring that government will not spare anybody found wanting.

He described the age-long relationship between farmers and herders as historic, adding that there is no reason the two neighbours should take arms against each other.

The governor, therefore, called on them to unite and live peacefully with one another devoid of any ethnic and religious sentiment for their progress and development.

“A committee will be set up to go round and investigate the causes of the incident for further action.

“Anybody or group found involved or fuelling the misunderstanding will be traced and punished accordingly,” Fintiri said.

He also urged the community to live in peace with one another as government after investigation would assist victims of the clash.

He noted that no meaningful development could take place in a crisis situation and assured government commitment for safeguarding lives and property of its citizens.

“I am warning you to desist from taking law into your hands, instead you should report any breach of agreement or peace to nearest security post,” Fintiri added.

The Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Barkindo, represented by Galadima of Adamawa, Alhaji Mustafa Aminu, expressed satisfaction with the grassroot leadership style of the governor in resolving conflicts.

On his part, Mr Alhamdu Teneke, the Hama Bata, advised the two parties on the importance of peaceful coexistence as they were known for long time.

“Living in peace between farmers and herders is the only panacea to the development of the area” Teneke said.

Some of the representatives of the farmers and herders thanked the governor for his intervention and foresight, pledging their commitment to peace.

Meanwhile, Fintiri, shortly after the meeting, visited the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN) Clinic in Demsa town, where he sympathized with one of the victims and prayed God to grant him quick recovery.

Vanguard News Nigeria