By Nkechi Odoma

The name Ambassador Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Lieutenant General retired means different things to different people. To some, he is the former chief of army staff, and to some, he is a soldier whose grasps of issues could best be described as legendary. Whichever side one finds himself, it remains a statement of the fact that indeed Ambassador T.Y Buratai remains one of the best the Nigerian Army has ever produced in its history.

For the records, the rise to prominence of Lt. General T.Y Buratai (retd) was not a stroke of luck, but rather a function of determination, hard work and commitment to identifying with the common goal, which is the enhancement of the overarching objective of rising in defence of Nigeria whenever the opportunity presents itself.

In my considered opinion, history would be kind to him for his exploits as the Chief of Army staff in Nigeria when the country was faced with myriads of security challenges. He came, saw and indeed conquered. I recall that one of the highlights of his tenure as chief of army staff was the dislocation of the dreaded Boko Haram group from their operational headquarters in Sambisa forest sometime in 2016, barely a year after he assumed office.

And since then, there has been no looking back for this exceptionally brilliant gentleman and soldier. As the chief of army staff, he led by example; he was credited to be in the trenches with soldiers in northeast Nigeria. He was also credited to have successfully undertaken several internal security operations across the country simultaneously. Little wonder he was nicknamed the soldiers’ soldier.

The legend of Buratai didn’t stop there; he introduced far-reaching reforms in the operations of the Nigerian Army that would outlive this generation. And all of these were a result of his deep retrospection of issues coupled with foresight.

I used the word foresight because I recall in one of the rare interviews, he granted he stated that the Boko Haram insurgency would not disappear just like. Specifically, he mentioned that it might take the country close to 20 years to overcome the challenge due to the nature of insurgencies the world over.

He wasn’t wrong, even though in some quarters he was castigated, and some called for his neck. The call for the sack of service chiefs then was targeted at him, no doubt, but little did the proponents realized that the man in question was only preparing our minds for the task ahead. And today, we have come to terms with the reality that, indeed, Buratai was right in his submission about the dynamics of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The recent posturing of some world powers in this regard has vindicated him in no small measure since the global terrorist influx into Africa with Nigeria as one of its epicentres is gathering renewed international attention. At the summit of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS held in Rome, Italy, a new continental task force was proposed among other measures to combat the growing threat.

Nigeria and other countries were mandated to deploy vigorous proactive strategies in coordination with international partners to “crush the home-grown groups and deny jihadism its desired continental operational base.”

Also, a French expert on jihad, Olivier Guitta of GlobalStrat Risk Consultancy, postulated that “Africa is going to be the battleground of jihad for the next 20 years and it’s going to replace the Middle East. But some African leaders still appear ignorant of the existential danger posed by global Islamic terrorism.”

Wasn’t this the position of T.Y Buratia? Didn’t Nigerians call for his head? Maybe those that wanted him sacrificed would be pleased to know that according to a US National Defense University study, by 2016, the slain ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, claimed to have moved “command, media and wealth,” to Nigeria, Eritrea, Kenya, Somalia, and North Africa as “provinces” of the caliphate.

Hate him or like him, he knew what he was talking about and did as much brilliantly in this regard while he held sway as Chief of Army Staff. This much was evident in the numerous awards that came his way. Don’t get me wrong; this piece is not a praise-singing exercise, but rather a retrospection on the persecution of the war against insurgency in Nigeria over the years and commending those who contributed their lot in ensuring that the Boko Haram insurgents didn’t overrun the country.

It is on record that during the Buratai years, the Boko Haram group was confined to the Lake Chad Basin region’s fringes, which prompted the call for regional collaboration in addressing the threats posed by this group. I also recall that indeed T.Y. Buratai was also at the forefront, calling for regional and international support for Nigeria in this regard.

It is thus interesting that today, there seems to be a consensus that ending the Boko Haram insurgency requires regional and international support because terrorism knows no borders. I am thrilled that this message is sinking deep. It is believed that at the end of the day, those concerned, especially African leaders must deepen both domestic and international responses to defeat the terrorism threat.

I am also glad that President Muhammadu Buhari took a strategic step in this regard by appointing the former service chiefs as ambassadors to neighbouring countries to galvanize the much-needed regional support in the prosecution of the war against Boko Haram insurgency.

A brilliant move, and in my considered opinion, Nigerians would see results in no distance time. I also think that the regional support would go a long way in complementing the efforts of the Nigerian Military in tackling the Boko Haram menace.

And for the man Buratai, it is a continuation of service because I am confident that he would bring to bear his vast knowledge to bear as a military historian and his immense experience as an infantry general and chief of army staff. Did we wonder why during his ambassadorial screening, he predicted that Nigeria and Africa must come together to fight insecurity collectively, or else it will remain for another 20 years? He knew exactly what he was saying.

That was a strategic statement that doubles as a clarion call to Africa to see the Boko Haram threat in Nigeria as a threat on Africa. This is on the heels of the strategic importance of Nigeria on the Africa continent. And should African countries see the Boko Haram challenge as a Nigerian affair, trust me, Africa would have itself to blame.

It is therefore not surprising to see that experts from across the world are all chorusing his prediction, which didn’t gain much currency at home at the time. I think it’s time for action, and thank God Buratai is still active in service for Nigeria in his new assignment. My conclusion is that the man, Ambassador T.Y Buratai is a legend and one of the best to have come out of Nigeria.

Odoma wrote from Asokoro, Abuja.