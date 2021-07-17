Now 4th in the world

Back-to-back victories over the USA and Argentina in the past few days seem to have yielded fruits for the senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers as they have moved up in latest FIBA ranking.

The Nigerian side which will be campaigning in the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics Games had begun their camping exercise since the start of the month ahead of the games.

The team, against all odds, defeated former world number one United States and later beat former world number 4 Argentina by a wide margin.

The latest ranking released Friday afternoon see the Nigerian side moved from 22nd to 4th in the world.

D’Tigers will hope to improve on the ranking when Olympic games commence later in the month.

FIBA Top 10 Ranking

1. Australia

2. Spain

3. United States

4. Nigeria

5. Slovenia

6. France

7. Italy

8. Argetina

9. Germany

Czech Republic

