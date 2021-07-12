By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed shock and sadness over the untimely demise of the popular singer, rapper and songwriter Sound Sultan (Olanrewaju Fasasi).

In a statement issued on Monday, the Minister described Sound Sultan’s death as a great loss not just to his family and the Creative Industry, but to Nigeria as a whole.

He expressed his condolences to the family, friends and fans of the departed Artiste.

”Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, children and indeed his entire family at this time. May God comfort and strengthen them. May He also grant repose to the soul of the departed,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

