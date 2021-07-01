By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Distribution of engagement letters and monitoring devices to 46 independent monitors in South East began Thursday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, speaking at the event, according to a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze,” reiterated the commitment of the federal government in ensuring that the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) are adequately monitored for effective service delivery.”

READ ALSO:BREAKING: Reps reject lifting of Twitter ban

The Minister who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics Mr. Raphael Obi, urged the Independent Monitors to diligently report on the various social investment programmes targeted at lifting vulnerable Nigerians out of poverty in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s aspirations.

“Today I am here to flag off the distribution of Engagement Letters and Devices for the Trained Independent Monitors in Ebonyi State. These devices are equipped with an Application that will be used to report on monitoring activities of the trained Independent Monitors.

“All devices to be used for monitoring the programme are locally made in Nigeria and the Monitoring Application was designed by an indigenous Company.

“The Application, which we call the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS), is a mobile and web-based Application designed for Monitoring the National Social Investment Programme”, the statement said.

It explained that: “The independent monitors will follow up on government’s Social Investment Programmes including N-POWER, National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).”

“Each Independent monitor will be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000 and will be expected to meet up to 80 percent of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend, it added.

The statement read further: “In his remark, the Ebonyi State Governor who was represented by the Commissioner, Ministry of Human Capital Development Mrs. Ann Abigwe applauded the Hon Minister for the social investment programmes currently in operation in Ebonyi state.

“Hon. Abigwe who is also the State Focal Person stated that the programmes have impacted tremendously on the lives of the vulnerable in Ebonyi State. She urged the Independent Monitors to remain committed and ensure accurate data collation in the discharge of their duties.

“The State Director National Orientation Agency represented by Odono Mathew also expressed delight in Federal Government’s efforts under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and assured that NOA will continue to partner with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.”