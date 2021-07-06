By Uba Sanni

“Unity and victory are synonymous” Samora Machel

“When everyone is included, everyone win” Jesse Jackson

The quotes above represent the message which the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouq Yahaya has continued to deliver to Nigerians since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigeria Army is lucky at this particular time in the history of the country to have a head that don’t just believe in the unity of the country, but is doing everything to preach it.

Since his appointment as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Yahaya has continued to preach need for Nigerians to unite to restore peace and security in the country.

The COAS recently described Nigerian civil war as an unfortunate tragedy that shook the foundation of national unity.

He however noted that the reconciliation afterwards was a healing balm as well as instrumental to strengthening national unity.

Gen. Yahaya is taking his message of peace and unity to different segments of the country, irrespective of tribe and religion.

As part of the activities to commemorate Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021, the COAS took his message of unity, peace and love to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

It was the first time a Chief of Army Staff who is a Muslim joined the Christian counterparts at the interdenominational service as part of activities to mark the 2021 Nigerian Army Day Celebration

The visit to the Church demonstrates the COAS determination to carry all along.

It further demonstrates what Nigerian Army represents, a symbol of unity in diversity and purpose.

The COAS pointed out that the message he is passing with his presence at the Inter-denominational service is that the military operates as a single unit.

As he is preaching unity, love and peace, the COAS is also making sure several communities across the country benefit from the Nigeria Army humanitarian services.

As part of activities marking the 2021 NADCEL, the Nigerian Army (NA) conducted medical outreaches across the country.

It was conducted in Mpape community, Bwari Area Council in Abuja, Eti Osa (Lagos), Borno, Enugu etc.

According to the COAS, the Army also finds time to carry out Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) at intervals.

The message is that the Nigeria Army is in safe hands with Farouq Yahaya at the helm of affairs.

Nigerians must support the NA and the entire military to continue to uphold the unity of the country.

Uba Sanni wrote in from Abuja