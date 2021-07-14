Ex-British boxing champ, Oboh, says Nigeria needs protest bill, but...

Peter Oboh

Ex-Commonwealth and British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said he stands with the Federal Government on the bill that seeks to stop unlawful protests, but stressed the need for enlightenment and education on the enforcement when passed.

He told newsmen that there was a need to regulate mass action, drawing attention to what happened during the #Endsars protests when hoodlums hijacked it.

Peter Oboh, the ex-pugilist turned cleric said: “I stand with the government over this new bill that seeks five-year jail term for unlawful protesters.

“However, the Federal Government must re-educate the military, task force, police officers and Nigerians on how the bill will be implemented if passed.

READ ALSO: Peter Oboh disagrees with Buhari on restructuring

“I am sure it is not all protests they want to ban with the bill. But an ‘unlawful protest’ must be carried out against the Nigerian constitution.

“One thing the Nigerian law is against is violence. We must not forget what happen during the #Endsars protests.

“From being peaceful it became a medium for all kinds of atrocities because criminals hijacked it and used that medium to loot and commit murders.

“The dead are gone, while the criminals roam free. This is no movie, but real life.

“All security stakeholders in this case— the Federal Government, military, task force, Police, citizens— must know that many world organisations have eyes on us over human rights issues.

“These bodies have the right to sanction the government, security agents and Nigerians,” Peter Oboh added.

Vanguard News Nigeria