Who is a wife material? This is a question that has never attracted a simple answer. And for different people there are different qualities as to what constitutes a wife material. To Mary Umeh, a face model, dancer and video vixen, every woman is a wife material.

In a light chat with Potpourri, she said, “I believe every woman is a wife material depending on what you want and who is asking. Some say some women are too expensive and thus cannot be wife material but I say when a woman is expensive it is her value and whoever wants her knows she’s expensive. Even nymphos are wife materials depending on who can handle her. If you don’t like her the ways she is, you can change her and help her achieve your goals,”

Talking about herself she added, “ Don’t forget, before you toast me, I’m chubby, chocolate-skinned, white eyeballs, big boobs, big ass, small pink lips and a strong woman, hardworking, and ready to make more money,”

Mary Umeh recently bagged an endorsement deal with Sexpenditure Online and also clinched Most Famous Video Vixen of the Year award from African Icons. She has featured in videos of Wizkid, 9ice, Olamide, Davido, 2Face, Patoranking and many others. She’s from Anambra State.

