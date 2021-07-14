UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings and charged England’s Football Association (FA) for disturbances during Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, Europe’s soccer governing body said on Tuesday.

UEFA also said it had appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct a separate investigation into the “events involving supporters which occurred inside and around the stadium”.

The final, which Italy won in a penalty shootout, was marred by clashes between fans and officials in and around the stadium. British police, who said 19 of its officers were injured, have so far arrested a total of 86 people. Some 53 of the arrests were at Wembley.

The charges against the FA include: invasion of the field of play by its supporters, throwing of objects by its supporters, disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem, and lighting of a firework.

Boos were heard around the stadium when the Italian anthem was played before kickoff while a pitch invader interrupted the match, with the referee stopping play while the stewards chased him down.

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body in due course,” UEFA said.

