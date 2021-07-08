Inkblot Productions has already become a force to be reckoned with having taken over the Nigerian box office with 16 movies in just five years of existence, and now it’s breaking new grounds into a whole new storytelling medium: podcasting.

The ‘Meet & Greet’ podcast which had a very successful first season recently premiered its second season with a bang, featuring fast rising actress and reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim.

The Inkblot Meet & Greet podcast has become the go-to podcast for many who want to catch up with the stars and the happenings in the Nollywood scene.

The Co-founders of Inkblot Productions, Zulumoke Oyibo, Naz Onuzo and Damola Ademola share the same desire to expand the frontiers of the industry and now their new podcast where they talk to industry friends about Nigerian cinema, pop culture and everything in between is opening up the industry to more people.

As the first guest of the new season of the much talked about podcast, Erica did not disappoint as she showed why she is always referred to as the StarGirl.

Her episode has also gone on to become one of the most viewed on the Inkblot Productions YouTube page and favourite on the Meet & Greet audio podcast platform.

Erica who also was one of the fan favourites of last year’s edition of the Big Brother Reality TV Show has gone on to leverage that platform.

Since the end of the show, she has been on a nonstop rollercoaster in the limelight, pursuing her first love— acting— and building her brand. From shooting multiple movies and commercials all at once, 2021 has been busy for her.

Here are some key takeaways from the episode of the podcast

Erica’s passion for film began when she was young

She discovered her love for acting at a young age. She always tried to mimic the actors on TV and noticed that she was good at it.

Then she joined the theater group in secondary school and university. She noted that it gave her the confidence that she could really do well as an actress.

When asked who she’d like to work with, the StarGirl mentioned Hollywood’s Hugh Jackman and when prodded about Nollywood, she revealed that she would love to work with Nigerian film veterans, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and Genevieve Nnaji.

Erica’s stock has risen in the past year. She has been involved in so many movie projects including Inkblot Productions’ yet-to-be-released medical TV series, “House Job” that she barely has time to catch her breath before she moves to the next location.

She is however happy about it all and seems to be handling her new-found fame with gratitude and grace.

Vanguard News Nigeria