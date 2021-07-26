To appreciate customers for their patronage, loyalty, and support, leading fuel retailing company, Enyo Retail and Supply Limited recently celebrated its annual Ileya special event at Enyo service station, Meiran. The event reiterates Enyo’s commitment as customer-centric and showcasing community support.

During the event, customers participated in a lucky dip where they won various gifts including free fuel for the festive season. They were also treated to good food, music, and games.

Commenting on the event, Enyo’s Corporate Communications Lead, Arinola Shobande said

‘‘Our customers are very special to us and we will continue to delight them while fostering a good relationship. At Enyo, it is important we live up to customers’ expectations and during times like this, we must appreciate them for their loyalty. We will continue putting smiles on their faces and create avenues to serve better’’.

Also speaking, one of the winners at the event, Florence Momode thanked Enyo for its kind gesture.

‘‘I appreciate the support Enyo has brought to our community and for giving us more reason to be happy this period. I am glad to be a beneficiary of this event and I thank the team at Enyo for the kind gesture’’.

Enyo is one of the fastest-growing fuel retailers in Nigeria and a pioneer of technology revolution in the downstream oil and gas sector. The company has more than 95 retail outlets across 19 states in Nigeria and continues to drive good customer service in fuels retailing and renewable energy products in Africa.

Vanguard News Nigeria