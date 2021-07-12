By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

There is enthusiasm among the Itsekiri in Delta as preparation reaches top gear for the installation of 36 years old Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri in a ceremony at Ode-Itsekiri which is expected to host eminent first class traditional rulers and dignitaries across the country.

The coronation of the new King is slated for the 21st of August, 2021 with massive support blessings of the majority of Itsekiri worldwide. Since the blue-blooded Emiko emerged as the Olu of Warri designate, an air of peace and excitement has enveloped the oil-rich Warri Kingdom.

An Itsekiri indigene, Tosan Omatseye told journalists in Benin City on Monday that “Residents of Warri kingdom are already in joyous mood as we prepare to witness yet another coronation of their new King.”

ALSO READ: Yahaya Bello is right, rotational presidency noneffective — Youth leader tutors Ohanaeze

The incoming king who has been described as amiable had in the last few weeks been undergoing traditional rites ahead of his coronation. He is required to fulfill these rites before stepping into the traditional stool of his forbearers.

A resident of Warri, Eugene Tuoyo, said the excitement in Warri and its environs ahead of the new Olu’s coronation is noticeable. He said indigenes of the Itsekiri nation are happy that their new king will soon be crowned.

He said “I am looking forward to the ceremony because it is usually a rare event that brings joy to the people. The joyous mood in Warri metropolis and neighboring Itsekiri communities is one that will herald the peaceful reign of the new monarch.

Recall that shortly after his emergence as the Olu of Warri designate, top personalities across the divide sent congratulatory messages over his emergence.

Mrs. Bola Elohor, a Special Adviser to Chairman Warri South Local Government said “First and foremost, I want to felicitate with the new king on his enthronement. I must say our expectations are very high as he ascends the throne of his forefathers. We want the peace and unity that have been existing to continue among the Itsekiri people. We don’t want any division. He should try and make sure that there is peace in our land, and that peace should be sustained”

ALSO READ: Atletico Madrid snap Copa America star, Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese

Emiko was born on April 2, 1984 to Ogiame Atuwatse II, the Olu of Warri and Olori Gladys Durorike Emiko, in Warri, Nigeria. He received his early education at the NNPC Primary School, Warri, and there, he proceeded to Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State, for his secondary education between 1995 and 2001.

The young prince then proceeded to the Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, the United States of America from where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree between 2002 and 2006. He majored in International Studies and Political Science, even as History and Economics were his subsidiary areas of specialisation.

In 2007, the young prince returned to Case Western Reserve University from where he obtained a Master of Science in Management. He returned to Nigeria in 2008 for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and served in the Public Affairs Department of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

Between 2009 and 2010, he worked as an officer at the Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator (SNCFPA) and Sahara Energy between 2010 and 2012 as a Government Relations Officer.

As an entrepreneur, Emiko is the founder of Noble Nigerian Ltd and Coral Curator Ltd. He is a Director at Ocean Marine Security Ltd as well as at the Gulf of Guinea Ltd and Vessellink Nig Ltd.

He is married to Ivie Uhunoma, and the relationship is blessed with children.

Vanguard News Nigeria