The Senate was on Thursday thrown into confusion and uproar as the Senators consider the Report of the Electoral Bill, 2021 which is a Bill for an Act to repeal the Electoral Act No.6, 2010 and enact the Electoral Act 2021, to regulate the conduct of Federal, State and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory elections.

This was as all senators representing Ogun state senatorial districts were absent while in total, 28 Senators were absent during the plenary.

The Senate after voting resolved that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC may consider the electronic transmission of results provided that the National coverage as adjudged by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC and approved by the National Assembly.

With the voting where 52 Senators voted to support it, 28 Senators voted for the clause that INEC may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable as contained in the report under consideration, just as 28 senators were absent.

Following the confusion that erupted during plenary when there was disagreement earlier on the move to remove the recommendation of the Committee, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South who raised a point of Order and came under Order 73, called for the division for Nigerians to know who voted against electronic transmission of results by INEC.

ALSO READ: Reps approve Pay-As-You-Go, price reduction for DSTV, others

Earlier, confusion and anger enveloped the hallowed Chamber as Senators considered the report that has 158 clauses.

The confusion and anger came as the Senator Ahmad Lawan led Senate has now conceded the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC that will now transmit results of the election rather than the latter.

According to what they voted for, NCC and the National Assembly will take over the work of INEC by transmitting the results against the backdrop that INEC cannot carry out the electronic transmission of results unless the NCC and the National Assembly approve.

READ ALSO: Food safety: Don seeks certification of food vendors, hawkers by NAFDAC

Trouble started when after the presentation of the report by the Chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South read the report and the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, APC, Niger North moved for an amendment of clause 52(3).

The original 52(3) as contained in the report under consideration read, “The Commission may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.”

But his amendment to the content as contained in the clause, Senator Sabi Abdullahi said, “The Commission may consider electronic transmission of results provided that the National coverage as adjudged by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC and approved by the National Assembly.”

This did not go down well with some Senators as Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, PDP, Akwa Ibom North-East moved against what is contained in the recommendation, but was voted out.

Vanguard News Nigeria