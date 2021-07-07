Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti says his administration will continue to collaborate with the Federal Government and its agencies to attract more developmental projects to the state.

Fayemi made this known in Ado-Ekiti while laying the foundation of the Elders People’s Resort and Wellness Centre.

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is expected to build the centre, in collaboration with the state government.

According to him, the wide range of collaborative efforts between the two levels of government had helped in attracting a number of life enhancing projects to the state.

He said that the benefitting communities and individuals would feel the impact of such projects wherever they are sited.

Fayemi said it had always been his determination to build a relaxation home for the elderly since his first term in office, but that certain circumstances could not make the dream come to fruition then.

He thanked the Federal Government through the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, for supporting the construction of the Elderly Home and other projects in the state by the office of SDGs.

Fayemi said that his administration would sustain the good working relationship to get more and thanked the SDG’s for the intervention made during the tense period of COVID-19.

The governor said the resort would be completed within a year, adding that when completed, the Elderly Home would have facilities such as clinic, rest rooms, relaxation arena, banquet hall among others.

He said it was designed to promote social and mental being, longevity, healthy living as well as enhance their comfort.

“We do not want our elders, including the vulnerable people to suffer neglect,’’ Fayemi said.

Also, Mr Abiodun Omoleye, Chairman, Ekiti SDGs Implementation Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor, said the project was part of the dreams of Ekiti founding fathers.

“You could all see that Ekiti and the nation are undergoing crisis, but if you have a focus and vision, nothing can stop it. This facility will take care of the elders’ psychosocial and mental needs,’’ Omoleye said.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Ekiti Council of Elders, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi, lauded the governor for the initiative, saying that it would give his members comfort and long life.

“We are particularly happy because the project has confirmed that the elders have not been neglected. The essence of leadership is to ensure that all strata of the society are giving consideration.

“Our wellbeing in terms of social, mental and economic are of importance and this project will meet large percentage of these needs,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, the Senior Special Assistant on Development Partnership and SDG’s to the Governor, explained that the special intervention on the Elderly Home was in addition to other projects granted to the state under the Conditioner Grant Scheme of the Federal Government.

Fagboyo said that the project was designed to provide a window of opportunity through which states and local governments could access funds annually from the Federal Government through the OSSAP.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Dr Abimbola Solanke, explained that the project was to help in achieving SDGs Goal Three, as it relates to the Good Health and Wellbeing of the Elderly People.

Vanguard News Nigeria