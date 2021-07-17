By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi



The commissioner of police kebbi state command CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode has said that, his command has deployed personnel to man worship centers in Kebbi state.



In a press statement issued by the police image maker DSP Nafiu Abubakar stated that the deployment was to ensure the security of lives and property in the state and to suffocate criminal elements that may formante trouble during the festive period and beyond.



The statement added that members of the public are advised to cooperate with the police to rid the state of unscrupulous criminals prowling around, he reminded them that, the long hands of law can catch up with any criminal.

While wishing the muslims ummah a happy sallah celebration in the state, CP Adeleke urged them to maintain law and order and to immediately report suspicious persons and/or activities within the neighborhood and elsewhere as it will assist the police to track down criminals “we will make Kebbi hot for criminals and their accomplices the statement added.