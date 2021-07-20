



Malam Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has on Sallah day, urged his people to continue to cooperate with security agencies, organize themselves at the community level, and put in place vigilance groups for intelligence gathering and early warning against insecurity.

He commiserated with the people of his Senatorial Zone and assured them that the authorities are frontally, but quietly addressing the insecurity in the state.

In his Sallah message made available to journalists on Tuesday, the Senator lamented that bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements have laid siege to their important and strategic zone.

He said insecurity has continued to erode the gains they have made on the economic and educational fronts, while the people fear for their future.

“There is palpable fear, anxiety, and despondency. But it is not a hopeless situation. The authorities are frontally, but quietly addressing the insecurity situation. Governor Nasir El-Rufai and security agencies are working assiduously to bring the situation under control. I assure my dear constituents that the results of these efforts would soon manifest,” he said.

“I salute the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and globally on the special and joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir. Popularly referred to as “The Festival of the Sacrifice”.This celebration honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son, Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. This singular act by Prophet Ibrahim (AS),made him be richly rewarded by the Supreme One.”

“This teaches us that true and genuine sacrifices never go unrewarded. While making sacrifices, we may be derided, humiliated and ridiculed. But if we remain unwavering, focused and courageous, our sacrifices will bear fruit and we shall be elevated to a higher pedestal. Allah will reward us richly. Our fellow men and women will see us in a new light. Our suffering will give place to joy. As it is with our relationship with Allah, so it is with the difficulties and challenges we face in our communities today due to insecurity.”

“Despite huge personal and collective challenges, we still hold tenaciously to our belief and trust in Almighty Allah. Allah sees our hearts and will never abandon us. He will eventually touch the hearts of the wicked and cause a change in their ways. If they remain hard hearted, He will put them in their proper places. Our communities will experience peace again,” he said.

“Let us encourage our people to continue to persevere and remain strong in the face of adversity. We must be prayerful. If we hold on to Allah, He will make a way for us. The bad times will not last for long. Our people will smile again. EID MUBARAK,” he said.

