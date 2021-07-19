… promises uninterrupted services during holidays

By Adeola Badru

As Muslim faithful are observing Eid el-Kabir celebration, the Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has urged parents to ensure proper supervision of children to prevent electrical accidents and not engage in cooking or trading under high-tension wires.

This was contained in a goodwill message signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, Engr. John Ayodele and made to Vanguard.

The COO while reflecting on some of the key lessons of Kabir which are compassion, unity, and sacrificial giving, enjoined all to demonstrate these virtues in everyday life.

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Ishaku urges intercession for security agencies in the frontline

He urged all Nigerians during the holiday season and beyond, to imbibe the culture of celebrating cautiously and safely, as this would help reduce any breach of safety protocols that can endanger lives.

“I plead with our customers and all Nigerians to observe and adhere to all the COVID- 19 safety protocols of hand washing, use of face masks, and physical distancing as recommended by Nigerian Centre For Disease Control (NCDC).”

He said it is also important that other safety precautions such as proper supervision of children to prevent electrical accidents, not cooking or trading under high-tension wires, and not engaging quacks to fix faults are strictly observed.

ALSO READ: Sancho’s Man United move imminent, says Solskjaer

Engr. Ayodele said IBEDC is committed to ensuring that its customers enjoy uninterrupted service during the holiday as much as it is within our control.

He also urged customers to take advantage of our hassle-free payment platforms- Fetswallet, Quickteller, etranzact, Payarena, Jumia and USSD to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

“Our offices are also open during the holidays from 9 am – 3 pm daily to attend to customers for enquiries, complaints, bill payments / vending. Customers can also reach us via our Customer care line 07001239999 or social media handle – @ibedc.ng.”

“IBEDC wishes all Muslims around the world and its esteemed customers a peaceful and joyful Eid el-Kabir.”

Vanguard News Nigeria