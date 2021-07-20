By Peter Duru, Makurdi

As Muslim faithfuls mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged Nigerians to intensify prayers and support for unity and peace in the country.

While felicitating with the Muslims on the occasion, the Governor observed that Eid-el-Kabir offered all Muslims the opportunity to exemplify the virtues of piety, honesty, charity and generosity according to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for united Nigeria amid hardship, security challenges – Aderinokun urges people in Ogun Central Senatorial District

The Governor, in a statement yesterday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase reiterated that the current spate of insecurity where hundreds of school children were kidnapped daily in parts of the country, armed herders frequently attacked farming communities and kill many people, as well as other acts of terrorism, could only be surmounted if security agencies were given adequate support.

“He emphasized that the safety of lives and property in all parts of the state would remain the priority of his administration.

ALSO READ: 60% of people admitted to UK hospitals with COVID-19 are double-jabbed

“And gives assurance that the present administration will continue to uphold the values of transparency, accountability, justice, and equity in serving the people of the state.

“Governor Ortom once again appreciates the understanding and support Benue people have given him since 2015 despite the challenges the State Government has faced within the period; and wishes the people of the state a joyful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.”

Vanguard News Nigeria