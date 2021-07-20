By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Congress has urged Nigerians in general and youths, in particular, to demonstrate unity and love towards one another in order to achieve a better society.

In a statement to mark the Eid-el Kabir celebration, the NYC President, Blessing Akinlosotu, said Nigerians must “emphasize the things that unite us as we have much in common than those things that divide us.

“Despite our different religious and tribal diversity; we are all youths, we are all Nigerians and such, we are all one.”

ALSO READ: We’ll put an end to banditry, kidnapping in Nasarawa soon – Gov Sule

He also said youths should seek peaceful dialogue with the government as a means of expressing their grievances instead of staging wild street protests.

While calling on political leaders to remain resolute in the pursuit of the “One Nigeria” ideals, Akinlosotu urged them to prioritise youth inclusiveness in their agenda as the 2023 general elections draw closer.

He prayed for a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration and stressed the need for Muslims to imbibe the practical teachings of Prophet Muhammad, SAW, for a better society.

Vanguard News Nigeria