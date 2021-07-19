Eid-el Kabir: NSCDC places Rapid Response Squad on alert

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of measures to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, has ordered a massive deployment of officers and men of the corps to all the nooks and crannies of the country.

This was as he placed the newly established Rapid Response Squad on standby as a reserve force and have been placed on red alert and equipped with necessary tools to respond to any emergency in any part of the country.

Director, Public Relations at the NSCDC Headquarters, DCC Olusola Odumosu disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

He said the directive was contained in the CG’s message to all Zonal Commanders and the 36 State Commandants including the Federal Capital Territory FCT, where he charged them to ensure a hitch-free celebration and general safety of all dwellers in the country.

Dr. Audi reiterated that the NSCDC would vigorously and relentlessly continue to pursue its mandate of safeguarding all critical national assets and infrastructure such as petroleum pipelines, gas pipelines, communication equipment, railway sleepers, manholes, and so on, which are easy targets for vandals and criminals during festive seasons.

He ordered an immediate deployment of personnel to strategic locations nationwide in order to prevent vandalism or attack on critical national assets as well as places of worship, motor parks, recreation centers, and other flashpoints.

