By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Ahead of the Sallah festivities and to ensure the security of lives and properties in Kaduna, the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, has deployed over 2,500 comprising officers and men in this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

DSC Orndiir Terzungwe, the Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO,)said in a statement on Sunday that the deployment which is both covert and overt in nature, extends to all the 23 councils before, during and after the festivity.

He stated that to achieve this, the State Commandant, Godwin Miebi, had earlier directed Divisional Officers through Area Commanders to mobilize all personnel in their formations and brief them on the operational strategies put in place for maximum results.

In the same vein, all heads of departments and units at the headquarters have been mobilised under the operations department, briefed and posted accordingly.

The Commandant explained further, “in the period under consideration, maximum surveillance, foot and vehicular patrols are to be strictly maintained with the view to protecting Critical National Assets and infrastructure from antics of vandals.”

He continued, “operatives attached to Anti-vandal unit, Counter Terrorism Unit, Intelligence department and the recently launched Rapid Response Squad are adequately mobilized and briefed on how to perform intra duties and in synergy with other agencies.”

Residents of the state are required to report suspicious persons and acts which have security threats to the corps or other security agencies, Miebi said.

He explained effective collaboration from members of the public when ensured will address security threats affecting the state, rather than leaving it to only formal security agencies.

While calling on residents of the state to embrace peace and harmony, I felicitate with Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmed, his Deputy, members of the executive as well and legislature and people of the state.