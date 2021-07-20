Askia

Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome her current economic and security challenges.

The DESOPADEC boss made the declaration on Tuesday in a message to felicitate with Muslims as they mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He emphasized that despite the country’s ordeal, “Nigeria will overcome,” saying, we must continue to give God thanks and praises for His abiding grace and blessings.

He said: “Coming at a time like this when our country is burdened with a lot of challenges, especially security and economic challenges, this occasion gives us hope that with greater devotion and obedience to God and adherence to His commandments and will, Nigeria will triumph.

“Just as the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail, made him find favour before God, this season demands the sacrifice of leaders through selflessness, fairness and jettisoning of avarice for Nigeria to rise again.

“Even though the country is facing its greatest challenges ever, the celebration of this great sacrifice offers us an opportunity to renew our faith in God and love for our fellow men. We must at this time rededicate ourselves to the service of the poor, the vulnerable and the less privileged amongst us.

“I urge the Muslim community to never waver in praying to God for His divine guidance towards enthronning a new era of justice, fairness and development in Nigeria. I wish the Muslim faithful a wonderful Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.”

