The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has said that the command had put adequate measures on ground to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration across the state.

To this end, he has deployed a large number of surveillance motorcycles, policemen attached to the Anti Traffic Robbery teams and intelligence apparatuses, to strategic places, especially areas vulnerable to attacks, to monitor traffic situations and keep hoodlums at bay.

Speaking during a security meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Departments and Special Squads at the Police Officers Wives Association, POWA hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja, the CP assured Lagosians of their safety during and after the Sallah celebration.

He stated that the command had prepared an Operation Order for the Eid-El Kabir celebration, part of which was to manage possible heavy traffic in and out of Lagos State, due to increased movement of people for the Sallah celebration and the ongoing massive road rehabilitation in the state.

He, therefore, directed t officers and men of the Command to be alive to their duties and ensure the provision of adequate security for lives and property of Lagosians, especially Muslim faithful and fun-seekers, during the festive period and beyond.

In furtherance of the command’s fight against crimes and criminality in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu directed the Tactics Commanders and Special Squads to embark on continuous and massive raids of identified black sports in their respective areas of responsibility.

He, however, reminded them that, “such raids must be purposeful and credible so as to be in tune with the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and international practices”.

Deploys personnel, motorcycle surveillance to Lagos/Ibadan expressway

In a related development, CP Odumosu has directed Commanders of the Response Squad, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and Taskforce, Lagos State, CSP Sola Jejeloye, to detail some of their men and patrol vans to the kara end of the Lagos/Ibadan expressway, to complement efforts of the Ogun State Police Command in sanitising the area.

Odumosu who visited the axis to monitor clearing of obstructions attributed to the perennial gridlock along the Long Bridge and Kara end of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, also ensured that traders who have turned the route to the market square where rams and other sallah items are sold did not go beyond their bound.

Odumosu however, noted that gridlock caused by the presence of traders along the expressway could trigger security risks on both Lagos and Ogun State states, if not timely checked.

He assured the general public, especially road users along the axis, of adequate traffic management and security of lives and property during and after the Eid-El Kabir celebration.

He was accompanied to the area by the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State, Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide; the Officer in charge, Lagos State Traffic Division CSP Titi Oriyomi, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi among other officers.

