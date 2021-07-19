The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has called on all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnicity, to jettison their differences and push for a more united nation.

In his Eid-el-kabir goodwill message to Muslim faithful, he expressed the need for sacrifice which is the whole essence of the celebration.

He said: “Eid-el-kabir is a trumpet that summons us together, not a call to bear arms, not a summons to battle each other.

“It is a call to national and individual sacrifices; a call to collectively confront our national challenges and see ourselves as people of one heritage.

“The significance of Eid-el-kabir should not end with the festivities, but seen as an opportunity to explore the common problem that unite us instead of belabouring those problems that divide us.

“As we celebrate, let us ensure that the tide of peaceful co-existence and human freedom is not replaced with ethnic hatred.

“We must at this point stop looking for a cause to fight and things to rebel against. It’s a call for us to make unity our collective geniuses.

“United there’s little we can’t do, divided there’s little we can do. Happy Eid-el-Kabir.”

Vanguard News Nigeria