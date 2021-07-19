By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has called on Muslim faithful to remember in prayers those in the frontline fighting insecurity as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Ishaku disclosed this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu.

He acknowledged the devastating effect of insecurity, especially on children, who he said have been forced to quit school in some parts of the country.

He, however, noted that recent events have shown that God is interested in the survival of Nigeria as a nation, thus calling for more vigilance and tolerance.

According to him, “it is regrettable that insecurity, particularly, the Boko Haram insurgency, kidnappings of people from their homes and on the roads and of children from their schools have remained a big challenge to the country.

“This however calls for vigilance and greater support for the nation’s security agencies as they struggle to contain the dangerous elements that are out to kill and maim innocent people.

“I urge Nigerians of all religious faiths and beliefs to continue to pray against these ills that have continued to threaten peace and safety of our lives and properties.”

He further said his administration equally needs their prayers and enjoined them to continually give their support to his government to deliver dividends of democracy.