Eid-el-Kabir is time for unity beyond religion, politics — Rahman Owokoniran, PDP, South-West scribe

Rahman Owokoniran, PDP, South-West General Secretary.

Rahman Owokoniran, General Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West region, has said this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration is the best time for Nigerians and the world to pursue unity and tolerance, irrespective of religious beliefs and political affiliations.

Owokoniran said this in his goodwill message as Muslims across the world mark Eid-el-Kabir, adding that he wishes all Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the world well.

His words: “I wish all Muslims worldwide a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration. This is the best time for the world to unite and tolerate one another, irrespective of our various faiths, especially at this present time when the world is in crises due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As Nigerians, we must also learn to live together as one. Moreover, for the sake of peace and harmony, all negative sentiments must be set aside for our nation to grow stronger.

“I use this opportunity to appeal to those behind all the insecurity uncertainties in the country to stop and reflect on the extreme damage they are bringing upon a nation that used to be the envy of others.”

He also cautioned that Covid is real and that this celebration should be spent at home in reflection with loved ones.

Owokoniran also urged politicians, religious and traditional rulers to lead in exemplary ways, encourage the people to learn how to love and be compassionate towards one another in the pursuit of unity among Muslims and Christians.

It is also imperative, he said, that Muslims and Christians in Nigeria unite, especially at a time when the country is going through series of challenges “and our young ones feel lost and vulnerable”.

According to the PDP scribe, “I also urge our Muslim and Christian brothers and sisters to make 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration the time to be remembered as the year we came to understand through our faiths, how not to allow ourselves to succumb to those who are using our two great religions to divide our great nation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria