By Ikechukwu Odu

The Chief Imam of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Mosque, Dr. Abdulmuminu Isah, on Tuesday, charged Nigerians to respect the sacredness of human lives no matter their religious or ethnic backgrounds.

The Imam who is a lecturer at Pharmacy Department, UNN, described human life as the most important aspect of existence, and urged Nigerians not to embark on any activity capable of endangering their lives and that of their fellow human beings.

He made the call at the university town of Nsukka as part of his Eid El Kabir message to Muslim faithful and Nigerians at large.

While wishing the Muslim faithful a happy sallah celebration, he enjoined them to observe all safety protocols geared towards containing the spread of COVID-19 during and after the holidays.

In his words “We are in the mood of celebration here in Nsukka. At the same time, we are thankful to Allah for keeping us alive despite the security and health challenges confronting the world at large now. Nsukka is peaceful and Muslims are celebrating with one another, including our neighbours.

“My message for Nigerians in this Eid El Kabir celebration is that we should strive to preserve human lives because it is the most important aspect of our existence. Human lives should be respected despite our divergent religious and ethnic backgrounds. We should desist from actions capable of endangering people’s lives.

“We should also not involve ourselves in destruction of properties and critical infrastructures of the state and that of our neighbours.

“When we do these two things, we would realized that any other problem we have as a result of our differences belief system or ethnicity could be resolved at the discussion table.”