Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has asked Nigerians to go into fervent prayers if the troubles of insecurity, kidnapping, banditry confronting the nation otherwise the situation could continue unabated.

Governor Sule in a goodwill message to the people of the state at Eid-El-Kabir said unless the people remain committed in prayers to God, support and sustain the fight against the scourge peaceful atmosphere, secured environment, the yeaning for a prosperous nation would remain a mirage

According to the governor, the feast of Eid-el-Kabir is a test of faith signifying the sublime submission by Prophet Ibrahim for sacrifice adding that this, indeed, symbolized a call to all Muslims to live a life of selflessness, brotherhood, sacrifice and adherence to Allah’s commands.

ALSO READ: Armed herders abduct, kill 2 aid workers, Gov Ortom’s relation, 5 others in Benue

“On behalf of the Government and people of Nasarawa State, I wish to congratulate the Muslim community in Nasarawa State for joining their counterparts all over the world in celebrating this festival of sacrifice. As we mark the feast of Eid-el-Kabir”

While reminding Nigerians especially the Muslim faithful that occasions such as this call for reflection on their relationship with God and humanity as a yardstick for righteous living, love and peaceful co-existence in the society, he beseeches all to continue to preach peace, show love, understanding, tolerance and good neighbourliness amongst ourselves and humanity especially at this trying moment of the security and economic challenges.

Governor Sule re-echoed the need for the citizens to adhere strictly to all preventive measures particularly, maintenance of social distancing, wearing of face mask, regular hand sanitizing, among others as part of preventive measures to control and contain the spread of Coronavirus in the society.

Vanguard News Nigeria